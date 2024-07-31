The New York Islanders have made improvements to their forward unit this offseason. They added wingers Anthony Duclair and Maxim Tsyplakov to improve their goal-scoring prowess but there's no such thing as too many goals in the NHL. While most trades are done, the Islanders can add goals through Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Rutger McGroarty before the season begins.

The Islanders have a solid core of players who have playoff experience, anchored by goalie Ilya Sorokin. With Sorokin's eight-year contract beginning this year, the front office must ensure the competitive window remains open. They can do that by adding goal scorers, both proven and unproven.

Patrik Laine joins the Islanders

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Patrik Laine appear to be at the end of their relationship. The winger has not played a full season since 2018-19 when he was with the Winnipeg Jets. He has battled through injuries and recently spent time in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program as he took care of his mental health. He is now healthy and ready to join a contender.

The Islanders were 22nd in goals scored in the 2023-24 regular season and barely squeaked into the playoffs. The additions should push them up the leaderboard, but Laine would move that number even more. He has 20 goals six times in his career and has crossed the 30 mark in each of his three full seasons.

The trade would also set the Blue Jackets up for a retool with new coach Dean Evason. Laine and Johnny Gaudreau were supposed to be a combination to set the team up for the future. In trading Laine, they must ensure they get better now and soon.

The Islanders have the capital to make this deal, including center JG Pageau. He has been a great depth center for the team in their recent playoff runs but is expendable with the current roster construction. Pageau gives the Blue Jackets a great core of centers with Sean Monahan and Cole Sillinger.

Islanders receive: RW Patrik Laine

Blue Jackets receive: C JG Pageau, 2025 second-round pick, and 2025 fourth-round pick

Islanders make a blockbuster deal with the Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have two valuable players on their hands who want out. Reports have winger Nikolaj Ehlers and defenseman Rutger McGroarty moving before the start of the season. Ehlers has seven 20-goal seasons in his nine-year career, bringing the goal-scoring knack the Islanders need. He is a pending unrestricted free agent, so it would be a lower price than expected.

That lower price brings McGroarty into the conversation. The star winger from the University of Michigan was expected to move at the NHL draft but did not get traded. He says he will not report to Jets' training camp this year and wants to be traded. The Islanders have a poor prospect pipeline, especially when it comes to goal scorers.

The deal would be a blockbuster move, but it could be worth it for the Islanders to snag Ehlers and McGroarty at the same time. It would fill both of the Islanders' biggest moves and while it would be expensive, the team needs an all-in move to spark a big season in 2024-25.

Islanders receive: LW Nikolaj Ehlers and LW Rutger McGroarty.

Jets receive: RW Simon Holmstrom, RW William Dufour, and a 2025 first-round pick.