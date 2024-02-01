The session will be moderated by Toya Bynum, who has had decades of experience at Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Target, and now Frito-Lay.

North Carolina A&T announced that it will host Issa Rae for their Harold L. Martin Sr. Chancellor’s Speaker Series. Rae will come to East Greensboro, NC, on Feb. 21 at 6:00 p.m.

The Speaker Series targets the brightest minds at North Carolina A&T. Professionals from all different fields have made their way to the university to impart their experience and wisdom to the students.

“The Chancellor’s Speaker Series at A&T provides a platform to address and discuss issues of complexity and matter of importance within society, bringing nationally distinguished guests to campus for dialogue and engagement,” says A&T’s description of the Speaker Series event. “The series is part of the university’s commitment to creating an intellectual climate that encourages the creative exchange of ideas.”

Renowned actors like Kerry Washington, Sterling K. Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross have all recently made appearances at the university. NBA Hall of Famer and businessman Magic Johnson, co-CEO and president of Ariel Investments Mellody Hobson, Olympian Allyson Felix, and artist Chance the Rapper have also all been speakers throughout the past few years.

Rae’s session is titled “Standin’ on Business,” a popular term that can be understood as taking care of business, which she has certainly done in her career. She jumped-started her rise to multi-media glory with an award-winning web series and a New York Times bestselling book, “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.” Rae then parlayed that success into another award-winning product, her HBO show “Insecure.” Not only was “Insecure” successful, but she won multiple Emmy awards and two Golden Globe nominations.