Amid a joint practice with the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye reacted to seeing head coach Mike Vrabel bleeding from trying to prevent a fight. In a joint practice where Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum in attendance at Gillette Stadium, the scrimmage between the two NFL teams nearly turned physical before Vrabel interveened.

Maye says watching his head coach get involved is inspiring and sets the right tone amid Patriots training camp, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

“That's what we're trying to build,” Maye said. “And I think it starts with the head coach. The intensity, bringing it every day, taking no crap rather on the field. But also, it comes at a time where, with our guys offensively, get over there, get some tussles, kind of, have some penalties, and extra after the whistle, can get us in trouble. But, for our mentality, I like it. That's what you want. I mean, I almost got in there. But, I think maybe another day. Maybe.”

Mike Vrabel bloodied by Patriots' joint practice with Commanders

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel leaves the practice fields after training camp at Gillette Stadium
Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel caught one in the face while attempting to break up a fight between his team and the Commanders. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye commended his head coach. Vrabel was seen bleeding from his face during a scrum with reporters, per Boston Herald's Zach Cox.

“Mike Vrabel is bleeding from his face after diving into a pile to try to prevent a fight. Can’t say I’ve ever seen that before,” Zack Cox of the Boston Herald wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Vrabel was seen bleeding from his cheek, per CLNS Media's Mike Kadlick.

“Mike Vrabel ended up right in the middle to break it up. The HC popped up from the pile with a cut on his cheek. Looks like he drew blood,” Kadlick reported.

The Patriots kick off their preseason schedule against the Commanders on Thursday.

More Patriots News
New England Patriot QB Drake Maye watches during the first half for game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.
Jayson Tatum spotted at Patriots training campJackson Stone ·
Mike Vrabel addresses media at a press conference to announce his hiring as the New England Patriots head coach at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots HC Mike Vrabel cracks wild Cardi B, Stefon Diggs double date jokeBenedetto Vitale ·
New England Patriots cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. (27) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Patriots’ young defender officially diagnosed with torn ACLAbdullah Imran ·
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots training camp’s best offensive player is young star not named Drake MayeJaren Kawada ·
image thumbnail
Patriots’ perfect Micah Parsons trade proposal to CowboysGarrett Kerman ·
New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) delivers a puppy to a local family before addressing the media during training camp at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots’ Mack Hollins explains outrageous training camp shirtPaolo Mariano ·