Amid a joint practice with the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye reacted to seeing head coach Mike Vrabel bleeding from trying to prevent a fight. In a joint practice where Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum in attendance at Gillette Stadium, the scrimmage between the two NFL teams nearly turned physical before Vrabel interveened.

Maye says watching his head coach get involved is inspiring and sets the right tone amid Patriots training camp, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

“That's what we're trying to build,” Maye said. “And I think it starts with the head coach. The intensity, bringing it every day, taking no crap rather on the field. But also, it comes at a time where, with our guys offensively, get over there, get some tussles, kind of, have some penalties, and extra after the whistle, can get us in trouble. But, for our mentality, I like it. That's what you want. I mean, I almost got in there. But, I think maybe another day. Maybe.”

Drake Maye arrives and the first question he is asked about is head coach Mike Vrabel getting involved in breaking up a scrum and coming out with a bloody cheek. Maye likes the mentality. pic.twitter.com/znhJAedvka — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 6, 2025

Mike Vrabel bloodied by Patriots' joint practice with Commanders

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel caught one in the face while attempting to break up a fight between his team and the Commanders. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye commended his head coach. Vrabel was seen bleeding from his face during a scrum with reporters, per Boston Herald's Zach Cox.

“Mike Vrabel is bleeding from his face after diving into a pile to try to prevent a fight. Can’t say I’ve ever seen that before,” Zack Cox of the Boston Herald wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Vrabel was seen bleeding from his cheek, per CLNS Media's Mike Kadlick.

“Mike Vrabel ended up right in the middle to break it up. The HC popped up from the pile with a cut on his cheek. Looks like he drew blood,” Kadlick reported.

The Patriots kick off their preseason schedule against the Commanders on Thursday.