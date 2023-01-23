The Brooklyn Nets’ 0-4 start to Kevin Durant’s multi-week absence drew comparisons to the team’s implosion at this time last season. With Kyrie Irving playing on a part-time status, the Nets went on an 11-game losing streak with Durant sidelined. Brooklyn avoided another extended winless stretch minus Durant when they snapped a 4-game losing streak Friday in Utah. They would then travel to face the defending champion Golden State Warriors Sunday, and one thing was evident in the Bay Area:

These aren’t the same old Nets.

Brooklyn overcame a 17-point deficit to stun the Warriors in the final minutes before a sellout crowd at Chase Center. And like Friday, Kyrie Irving was far and away the best player on the floor during the win.

Irving exploded for 38 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists on 12-of-22 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 from three. The win continues a career-best stretch for the guard. Over the Nets’ last three games, Irving is averaging 38.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three.

The span marks the first time in Irving’s career he has recorded 30-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists in three straight games. After struggling early during the Durant-less stretch, the seven-time All-Star’s recent play has silenced narratives alluding to last season. Despite his incredible production, Irving had a direct message regarding his newfound label as Brooklyn’s “first option” following the team win.

“I told you guys that I was putting a lot of pressure on myself to be the first option or the second option or be the main one,” Irving said. “This is just a message for everyone at home: first option, second option, third option, it don’t fucking matter to me… The objective of this team sport is to win basketball games, not identify one person to carry everybody every single night.”

That attitude from Irving showed up in the biggest moment of the game Sunday. With Brooklyn trailing by one with 30 seconds remaining, the guard drove and drew a double team from Draymond Green. Irving surveyed the floor and quickly hit Royce O’Neale, who drained a wide-open three to give the Nets the lead.

“For me to draw in the defense, draw in two or three (defenders), and for them to lose their man and Royce be wide open, I thought that was the best shot for our team,” Irving said. “So I gave up the ball and trusted him to make it.””We’ve had a few games like that over the course of the season where the ball deserves to be in someone else’s hands and they have an open look and we’ve gotta live by it. So it felt good, it’s a great team win.”

The game-winning shot comes after O’Neale broke out of extended struggles in Utah. The forward shot 7-of-15 from three in the two wins after going 7-of-27 over his last five appearances prior. O’Neale wasn’t the only Brooklyn role player who came up huge in the final minutes. After struggling early, Seth Curry drove and finished with 2:30 remaining before finding Joe Harris for an open three on the following possession.

Harris drained four triples in the win. The seventh-year Net is 11-of-17 from three over his last three games after struggling to find his stroke in seven games following his return from a knee ailment.

Nic Claxton continued his breakout season with a career night against the defending champs. The fourth-year center posted 24 points and 15 rebounds, both career-highs, on 9-of-13 shooting. Claxton also blocked three shots, marking his 12th straight game with three or more rejections, the longest streak in Nets franchise history.

The 23-year-old is leading the NBA in blocks this season (2.7 per game) while proving to be one of the league’s top perimeter-defending bigs. Claxton has also taken significant strides offensively while leading the league in field goal percentage (73.4). The lone glaring weakness in the big man’s game has been the free-throw line, where Claxton is shooting a career-low 47.1 percent this season.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr attempted to take advantage of this by reverting to a hack-a-Clax strategy at several points. Kerr found success with the big man shooting just 6-of-15 from the charity stripe. Claxton is not the only Brooklyn frontcourt piece who struggles from the line. Ben Simmons is also shooting a career-worst 43.1 percent this season.Given the duo’s struggles, it will be difficult to have Claxton or Simmons, let alone both, on the floor down the stretch of a playoff game. This underscores the importance of the Nets adding a capable stretch-big option before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Based on a recent report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, it appears general manager Sean Marks is already canvassing the market for potential solutions.

“I think Brooklyn’s gonna be active,” Woj said of Brooklyn’s intentions ahead of the deadline. “I think they’re gonna look to upgrade, particularly in the frontcourt.”

Sunday’s win brings the Nets to 29-17 on the season. Golden State had posted a 17-5 record at home this season prior to the loss. Brooklyn will look to build upon the momentum with Durant sidelined when they travel to Philadelphia for a meeting with the 76ers Wednesday.