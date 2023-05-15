The Edmonton Oilers are out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will go through another summer without a Stanley Cup. Their loss on Sunday to the Vegas Golden Knights cemented their playoff elimination.

The Oilers took a very quick 2-1 lead in the game and held that lead through the first period. However, a natural hat trick from Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault helped end Edmonton’s season.

After the game, a couple of Oilers players spoke with the media to share their thoughts. They were rather emotional, as one could expect. “It’s hard to take this one on the chin,” said goalie Stuart Skinner.

That sentiment was echoed by his teammate, defenseman Darnell Nurse. “We had the team that was capable of more. It sucks,” the Oilers defenseman told the media on Sunday night.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft congratulated the Golden Knights on their victory after the game. “There are moments we thought we could have executed at a higher level but you have to tip your cap to a very good team,” he added.

Vegas goalie Adin Hill had a stellar performance in between the pipes. He stopped 38 shots as the Golden Knights punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

Edmonton has not advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals since 2006. They made the Western Conference Finals last season, losing to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

The Golden Knights are among the final four teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth time in their history. Vegas entered the NHL in 2017-18, making the Stanley Cup Final in their first year in existence.