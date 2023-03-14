Daniil Medvedev continued to complain about the slowness of the hard courts at the Indian Wells Open; only this time, it was even wilder. The Russian previously complained about the hard court conditions during his third-round win over Ilya Ivashka on Sunday.

And it only continued further in his round of 16 match against Alexander Zverev on Tuesday where during the first set, Medvedev embarked on a wild rant.

“Should be banned from playing here,” Medvedev said. “A freaking disgrace to the sport, this freaking court. And they call it hard court. What a shame to call this awful court, a hard court.

“I’ll go to toilet but I don’t care, if you give me a time violation, I’m going to be as slow as this court again. I don’t care. Give me five time violations. If they allow us to play on such a court I can allow myself to do whatever I want.”

I support Daniil’s rights and even more Daniil’s wrongs pic.twitter.com/7iuOipWvnR — Krista (@BwehRublev) March 14, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In a more comedic moment, Medvedev told the umpire he knew what a hard court was as he was a hard court specialist which drew a smile from the latter as well as the commentators.

"I know what a hard court is – I'm a specialist" 🔊 Pure gold, @DaniilMedwed 😂 pic.twitter.com/3izAnE82Ui — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 14, 2023

Daniil Medvedev dropped the first set to Zverev, but managed to come back and enjoy a 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 win to advance to the last eight.

He will play Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals and given that nothing is going to change as far as the court conditions are concerned, it will definitely be interesting to see if we’re in store for another rant from the current World No. 6.