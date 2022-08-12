‘It’s going to be pretty emotional’: Padres’ Juan Soto bracing for return to Washington vs. Nationals

It’s been 10 days since Juan Soto was traded from the Washington Nationals to the San Diego Padres in a deadline blockbuster. In a tremendous gift from the MLB schedulers, Soto’s Padres will be taking on the Nationals in a three-game series at Nationals Park, starting on Friday night. It will be Soto’s first game in Washington since the trade heard round the world. Juan Soto was asked what he’s expecting in his return from the Nationals faithful. Here’s what the 2022 Home Run Derby champ had to say, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.

“It’s going to be pretty emotional,” Soto said, when asked what he expects from his return, and what reception he thinks he’ll get. “I feel excited to go back and see those guys again. … I’ve done everything for that team. Whatever I did, I was thinking of that team and the fans. If they appreciate it, I will always be glad. If they don’t, there’s nothing I can do about it.”

It will be interesting to see what kind of reception Juan Soto gets. There could be some scorned fans in the stands, especially after he turned down a record, 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the Nationals.

Soto did help the Nationals win their first World Series title in franchise history, though. That has to count for something, right?

Even with the way his Nationals career ended, it would be shocking to see Juan Soto get anything hut a standing ovation in his return to Washington.