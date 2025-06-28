The Washington Nationals exploded for a season-high 15 runs in a chaotic victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, but it wasn’t just the scoreline that stood out. In one of the most remarkable statistical feats of the 2025 MLB season, every single batter in the Nationals lineup recorded at least one RBI.

MLB’s official X account (formerly known as Twitter) kept it simple, posting just the final score—a quiet nod to the kind of all-around dominance that doesn’t need commentary.

“The @Nationals get an RBI from all 9 starting position players in a high-scoring win.”

Despite the six-run margin, the game was anything but a blowout—marked by momentum swings, five lead changes, and late-inning drama in the club’s wild win at Angel Stadium. What looked like a rout on paper was, in real time, a rollercoaster of tension and timely hitting, capped by a four-run ninth that made the final score misleading.

Josh Bell and Jacob Young led the charge with three RBIs each, but the offensive outburst didn’t end there. Seven Nationals recorded multiple hits, and all nine starters drove in at least one run—a textbook example of the kind of across-the-board production that’s made the all-nine-RBI feat a rarity in modern MLB history.

Article Continues Below

Brady House, just 11 games into his MLB career, delivered the go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning after a walk by James Wood. The bottom of the lineup shined brightest, with Daylen Lile, Riley Adams, and House combining for three clutch RBIs.

Despite the offensive fireworks, it wasn’t a perfect night. Starter Jake Irvin was shelled for nine earned runs over 4.1 innings, while defensive errors by CJ Abrams and Luis García Jr. allowed several Angels runs to cross.

This Nationals vs Angels matchup marked the most combined runs scored between these two teams in over 20 years. The Angels tallied 19 hits, with home runs from Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, and Nolan Schanuel, but fell short after Sam Bachman allowed the go-ahead run in relief.

The victory improves Washington’s record to 34-48, still last in the NL East, but showing flashes of a future worth building around. With emerging stars like House and Wood stepping up, and veterans like Bell anchoring the order, this level of offensive balance could be the blueprint going forward.

Though the Nats have trended downward since their 2019 championship, rebuilding through the fallout of aging stars and the blockbuster Juan Soto trade in 2022, they suddenly don’t seem too far from breaking out. Games like this suggest their rebuild is turning a corner, with a young core starting to come together and flash real potential.