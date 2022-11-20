Published November 20, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

It has been a season of achievement for Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders, and the regular season was capped off with a 24-13 triumph over Alcorn State. The win gave Jackson State its first 11-0 mark in school history.

.@DeionSanders and Jackson State finish with an undefeated regular season record (11-0) for the first time in school history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/f2S5ILQoDd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 20, 2022

The victory means Jackson State will play in the SWAC Championship Game for the second year in a row.

Sanders has helped raise Jackson State’s profile dramatically, and he is likely to have an opportunity for a big-name college head coaching position in the offseason.

The Tigers got a big lift in this game from all-purpose star Travis Hunter, who scored a pair of touchdowns. Hunter returned an interception for a touchdown and he also had a 19-yard TD reception.

Quarterback Shedeur Stevens feathered in a nice pass to the Hunter and he was able to make the play, even though it was initially ruled as incomplete. However, once officials made the video review, Hunter had his second touchdown.

Hunter’s ability to play both offense and defense is reminiscent of Sanders and his Hall of Fame career. While Prime Time made his name as one of the best cover corners in NFL history, he also 60 passes for 783 yards and 3 touchdowns as a receiver. Hunter is trying to follow in his footsteps.

The Tigers are the first SWAC team to go undefeated since the 1991 season, and the first to go undefeated and untied since 1984.

Deion Sanders has a 26-2 coaching record in his three years at Jackson State and that includes a 20-2 conference record. The Tigers lost last year’s appearance in the Celebration Bowl, but they will try to make up for that defeat in December.