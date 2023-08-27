Deion Sanders may have left the Jackson State football program, but the Tigers are no about turn away meekly and become an ordinary football team. Jackson State opened the season with head coach T.C. Taylor replacing Sanders, and his team opened the season in impressive fashion.

The Tigers were victorious over rival South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl. Jackson State rolled to a 37-7 victory, and the win was significant. When Sanders was the coach of the Tigers, his team could not compete with South Carolina State and dropped a 31-10 decision in a 2021 encounter.

Taylor said the game had been circled by Jackson State as soon as the matchup was announced. The Tigers badly wanted some payback after getting hammered in the earlier encounter.

“For us, it was about a little payback, to be honest,” T.C. Taylor said. “Once this game was announced, we had guys licking their chops.”

Quarterback Jason Brown played a key role for Jackson State, completing 21 passes in a row at one point during the victory. Brown completed 26 of 33 passes for 361 yards with 3 touchdowns and he did not throw an interception.

Rico Powers had a solid receiving game, catching 4 passes for 95 yards. Other receivers who made key contributions included Isaiah Spencer, who caught 5 passes for 64 yards and Duke Miller, who caught 8 passes for 57 yards.

The Tigers also received a pair of dominant performances from running backs JD Martin and Irv Mulligan. Those two combined for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Placekicker Gerardo Baeza also played a key role for Jackson State, as he was 3 of 3 on his FG attempts and made all 4 of extra-point attempts.