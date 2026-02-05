Heaven Epps, the daughter of Grammy-winning rapper and entrepreneur 2 Chainz, is continuing her family’s long-standing HBCU legacy after being accepted into Howard University, where she is set to enroll this fall. Her decision places Epps among a growing number of high-profile students choosing Historically Black Colleges and Universities, further underscoring their enduring reputation as premier institutions for Black excellence, leadership, and cultural influence.

Born Tauheed Epps, 2 Chainz is no stranger to the HBCU experience himself. He attended two Historically Black Colleges and Universities, first playing Division I basketball at Alabama State University from 1995 to 1997. His talent on the court earned attention from several major programs before he committed to Alabama State on a full athletic scholarship, balancing academics with competition at the collegiate level.

Following his time at Alabama State, Epps transferred to Virginia State University, where he ultimately graduated with a degree in psychology. Heaven’s mother, Kesha Ward Epps, is also an HBCU alumna, having earned a degree in Criminal Justice and Corrections from Alabama State University. An educator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Ward Epps has consistently emphasized the importance of education through initiatives focused on intentional parenting, academic empowerment, and community uplift.

Like any proud parent, 2 Chainz publicly shared his excitement about Heaven’s acceptance into Howard University, describing the moment as “full circle” on social media—a reflection of the family’s multigenerational connection to Black higher education.

Throughout his career, Epps has used his platform to spotlight and celebrate HBCU culture. His hit single “Money Maker” featured a visually rich tribute to HBCU life, highlighting marching bands and Divine Nine organizations, with appearances from Southern University’s Human Jukebox and other prominent HBCU bands. The video also included shoutouts to institutions such as Florida A&M University, Jackson State University, Grambling State University, Texas Southern University, Clark Atlanta University, and Morehouse College.

That cultural tribute later evolved into tangible impact with the creation of the Money Maker Fund, a program partnered with YouTube that provides grants to HBCU-affiliated entrepreneurs, further reinforcing Epps’ commitment to economic empowerment and educational advancement.