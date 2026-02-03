Bowie State University has announced the passing of Clyde Doughty Jr., the institution's vice president for intercollegiate athletics and recreation. The university confirmed Doughty’s passing in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

“Clyde Doughty was a beloved member of the Bowie State University family, and our entire community is stunned by this loss,” said Bowie State President Aminta Breaux in the statement. “He was devoted to the university, especially the students. His passion, dedication and impact are part of Bowie State's legacy.”

Doughty joined Bowie State in January 2015 as director of intercollegiate athletics and was promoted in 2018 to vice president, overseeing the university’s NCAA Division II athletic programs. During his tenure at Bowie State, the Bulldogs recorded multiple conference championships and NCAA postseason appearances. The women’s bowling program won five consecutive CIAA titles. Men’s basketball won a CIAA championship in 2017, women’s basketball advanced to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in 2018, and the football program made three NCAA playoff appearances between 2017 and 2019, including back-to-back CIAA championships.

Article Continues Below

Before arriving at Bowie State, Doughty spent 38 years at New York Institute of Technology, first as a student-athlete and later as a senior athletics administrator. He played men’s basketball at NYIT on scholarship and competed in two NCAA Division II Tournament appearances, including a national championship game appearance in 1980 against Virginia Union University.

Following his playing career, Doughty began working in college athletics administration in 1982 as an academic advisor to student-athletes. He later served as assistant director of athletics and became director of athletics and recreation in 1988.