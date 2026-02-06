Virginia State University served as a stop along a powerful journey for peace and healing, welcoming a group of Buddhist monks as they continue a 2,300-mile peace walk from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C. The visit highlights the university’s commitment to unity, cultural understanding, and community engagement, as the monks’ cross-country walk seeks to promote healing, compassion, and national solidarity at a time when those values are urgently needed.

The university hosted 19 monks on January 31, the 98th day of their journey. The monks spent the evening on campus, talking with the students, faculty, and staff at Virginia State. While in the past the monks have not been open to public speaking, they spent the evening speaking with the students, faculty, and staff at Virginia State. In addition to speaking with the students, the monks enjoyed a performance from the Trojan Explosion Marching Band. While addressing Virginia State, the monks shared their message of peace and hopes of national healing.

The monks' visit to Virginia State was impromptu; the university gained notice of their arrival at 6:00 a.m. the day of, which required prompt preparation. The event went off without a hitch due to the work of more than 50 volunteers. While visiting Virginia State, the monks were housed in the gymnasium of the Alfred W. Harris Academic Commons overnight.

“Virginia State University is a place where dialogue, understanding, and community matter,” said Eldon Burton, Assistant Vice President for Government Relations. “We were honored to welcome the monks to campus and provide a space for our students and the Trojan community to engage with a message centered on compassion, unity, and healing—values that strongly align with our mission.”

This visit from monks was a team effort by several members of the university. Eldon Burton, AVP of Government Relations; Gwen Williams Dandridge, AVP of Communications; and Yourdouns James, Executive Director of Conference and Event Services, coordinated the monks' visit, while members of the Virginia State University Police Department, facilities staff, the Office of Communications, Thompson Hospitality, and other staff members collaborated on putting together the event. The monks thanked Virginia State for their warm hospitality in a post on their Facebook page.

“We would like to express our deep gratitude to Virginia State University for hosting us last night on Day 98,” the group wrote. “Thank you for opening your doors and welcoming us with such warmth and kindness. Your generosity, hospitality, and caring spirit made us feel comfortable and at peace during our rest. It is through the warm embrace of places like Virginia State University that this journey is sustained and nourished. You have given us not just a place to rest, but a place to feel welcomed and valued.”

The monks have been on their journey since October 26, 2025, traveling across the country. Their journey is gaining national recognition, as communities welcome the monks as they take their journey. Their journey is set to end on February 11 when they reach Washington.