Tuskegee University men's basketball coach Benjy Taylor was handcuffed by police after his team's loss to Morehouse College in Atlanta on Saturday evening.

Tuskegee head coach Benjy Taylor was handcuffed by police after the loss at Morehouse. Here’s his statement to @TheFieldOf68: “I am at a loss for words and I am upset about how I was violated and treated today. For my players, my family and people of Tuskegee to witness that… pic.twitter.com/2AQRNCu1Dd — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 1, 2026

We have new new footage and insight from Tuskegee 👀: https://t.co/eDyEz8cuSK pic.twitter.com/WdcYkcaCpE — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) February 1, 2026



Per a report by HBCU Gameday and the comments from Tuskegee University athletic director Reginald Ruffin, Taylor was attempting to ensure security protocol was being properly enforced. Per HBCU Gameday’s reporting, Morehouse College football players entered the handshake line between Tuskegee and Morehouse basketball players, which is prohibited. Taylor attempted to intervene, asking security to enforce security protocols and remove the football players from the handshake line.

The officer then deemed that Taylor was being aggressive and handcuffed him. He was subsequently released and left Atlanta with the team. The video of the incident secured by HBCU Gameday showcases a snippet of the conversation as well as Taylor being handcuffed by the officer.

Taylor, in a comment to Field of 68, spoke about the incident, saying, “I am at a loss for words and I am upset about how I was violated and treated today. For my players, my family and people of Tuskegee to witness that is heartbreaking for me. I was simply trying to get the football team out of the handshake line as they were following right behind me and the team yelling obscenities! It was a very dangerous situation.”

At this moment, Morehouse College has not responded to the incident.

The Maroon Tigers went on to win the game 77-69. Sincere Moore finished the game for Morehouse College with 24 points, five rebounds, four three-pointers and also made all ten of his free-throws. The Maroon Tigers also were successful from the three-point line as a team, making ten three-pointers to Tuskegee's four.