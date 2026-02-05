Following his injury against Jackson State, Grambling quarterback Czavian Teasett is raising money for spinal cord surgery.

During the Las Vegas HBCU Classic, Teasett ran for a first down to keep the offense on the field in a tight ball game. But, he was hit as he was going down after a tackle and was down on the field for several minutes as medical personnel attended to him. He was ultimately carted off by the ambulance as Grambling rallied to win the game after Josh McCormick's 44-yard field goal. Due to the severity of the injury, Teasett did not return during the season.

Now, the quarterback has launched a GoFundMe to help assist with payment for his spinal cord surgery with a goal of $100,000. On the GoFundMe page, Teasett gave an update on his condition and his reasoning for starting the fundraiser.

He said:

“Hi,

I was the starting quarterback for Grambling State University. On October 25, 2025 I suffered a spinal cord injury during the Las Vegas HBCU Classic verses Jackson State University. I have been actively participating in inpatient rehab away from home (Louisiana) in an effort to receive the best possible outcome. This incident has been life changing. However, I am making progress daily.

Due to the overwhelming out pouring of love and inquiries on how to assist me throughout my journey, I have established this GoFund Me account. Your contributions will apply towards home modifications, accessible transportation, and future medical necessities.

Thank you in advance for your prayers, texts, and phone calls as I prepare for my transition home.

Sincerely,

QB1 , ‘Zae', & ‘Ace'”

Teasett was in the midst of a phenomenal season before the heartbreaking injury. In the games he played, he threw for 1,065 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions, while also rushing for 159 yards and four touchdowns. Teasett's move to the Tigers was notable as he played for rival Southern University the year before.

Now, Teasett begins his road to recovery with an outpouring of support from the HBCU community, who have already raised over $25,000 for his fundraiser as of this writing.