Michael Vick’s highly anticipated docuseries, The Coach Vick Experience, is premiering tonight on BET. It's been over a year since Vick was hired as the head coach of Norfolk State, and it will certainly be interesting to see his first season presented as a docuseries. It will surely provide more context and information about what was happening both on and off the field, as well as his transition from media and entrepreneurship to coaching.

There are several storylines from the season that will be interesting to see play out in the show, and they would certainly benefit from the deeper dive the show will give fans and media alike into what was happening with the Spartans.

The Unintended QB Battle: Khuns vs. Carter

Perhaps the most anticipated storyline in Michael Vick's docuseries is the quarterback battle between Israel Carter and Otto Khuns. Khuns was a quarterback who started his tenure with the team under head coach Dawson Odums and was a steady, experienced hand at the quarterback position. Carter was acquired from the transfer portal by Vick as one of his first big moves as head coach of the Spartans.

Carter's style of play was reminiscent of Vick’s as a dual-threat quarterback who could make plays with his legs. Although both quarterbacks had upside heading into the season, many questioned why Vick didn't start the campaign with Khuns as QB1 to provide some continuity and experience. Vick instead elected to make Carter the starting quarterback, which arguably cost them a winnable game against Towson University.

Carter never seemed to be able to get it going, even in the early season as he remained the quarterback getting the majority of the snaps; he finished the season only playing four games, throwing for 127 yards and no touchdowns. Meanwhile, Otto Khuns gave Norfolk State life with his pure passing ability.

Although he suffered a season-ending injury against North Carolina Central on November 8th, he finished the year throwing for 2,093 yards and 15 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Khuns, as expected, was the right signal-caller for the Spartans in Vick's first season as they looked to establish themselves in the pecking order of the MEAC.

Why did it seemingly take so long for Khuns to get the nod? It appears the first episode will cover part of this unintended quarterback battle, so it will certainly be interesting to see it play out.

Vick v. Jackson: The Battle of the Legends in Philly

If it weren't for the quarterback battle between Khuns and Carter, the most anticipated moment would be the game between Norfolk State and Delaware State. Once DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick were firmly seated as coaches of their respective HBCUs, all eyes pointed to the late-season matchup between the two schools and the attention it would draw for HBCU football as a whole.

Jackson was enthusiastic about having the game played at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles. Ultimately, it happened. The game itself wasn't that impressive: Delaware State emerged as one of the best teams in HBCU football, while Norfolk State struggled. It will be interesting to see the lead-up to that matchup and the behind-the-scenes interactions between Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson.

The Michael Vick Coaching Experience

One thing celebrity coaches often hear is that they can't truly lead a team without experience. Although their experience as NFL players gives them high-level football knowledge, it's always questionable whether it translates to the sidelines. Often, the allure of the celebrity coach is the ability to attract attention and raise funds while also securing top-level talent through high school recruiting and the transfer portal.

But what will be intriguing is to see Vick's X’s and O’s coaching ability. How did Vick navigate the ups and downs of the season and the particular game-time situations in which his team struggled? Was Vick more of a CEO coach who allowed his coordinators to call the shots? Was he more of a tactician who looked to put his players in the best position? Or was he more of a motivator who looked to pump up his team?

Seeing Michael Vick's coaching abilities from a personal perspective will be interesting, as it could show what the future might have looked like for the Spartans.

Norfolk State versus Hampton: The Family Rivalry

When Vick was hired as head coach of Norfolk State, it was immediately spotlighted that his wife, Kijafa Vick, is a Hampton University alumna. Norfolk State and Hampton have a long-standing football rivalry, and they face off in the “Battle of the Bay.” Vick, as the head coach of Hampton's rival school, will be interesting to watch on screen, likely featuring playful banter and Kijafa rooting for her husband to succeed while also wanting the best for her HBCU.

The game itself saw Hampton ultimately emerge victorious in a high-scoring 41-34 contest. It was also one of Norfolk State's best offensive games, as they put up 415 yards of total offense. It will be interesting to see that played out on screen.

The Near Upset of North Carolina Central

The Norfolk State versus North Carolina Central game was extremely close. The Eagles, under Trei Oliver, are consistently among the best teams in HBCU football. But, Norfolk State competed well, despite extraordinary circumstances. This game saw Otto Khuns suffer a season-ending injury at the end of the third quarter, but backup quarterback Vincent Berry entered the game and threw two quick touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 15-yard touchdown to Dre'Sean Kendrick that put the Spartans within three with 2:29 left in the game.

Had Michael Vick and Norfolk State beaten North Carolina Central, it would have been the biggest upset of the year and probably one of the biggest upsets in the past decade of HBCU football. The Spartans entered the game 1-9 and 0-3 in conference.

If Vick had pulled it off, it would have definitely served as a proof of concept. It will be interesting to see how this game is depicted and the calls that were made to put them that close to taking down one of the MEAC’s best teams.

The Coach Vick Experience premieres tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on BET.