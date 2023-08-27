Jackson State picked up a dominant 37-7 win over South Carolina State in the 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge. The Tigers were dominant from the beginning of the game to the end, running the first game of Bulldog head coach Buddy Pough's final season. Jackson State was dominant on defense, holding South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields to 7/20 passing, 59 yards, 1 touchdown, and one interception. The Tigers were also able to contain the Bulldogs rushing attack, with the team rushing for 138 yards total and 4.1 yards per carry.

Jackson State's offensive attack was unstoppable. Virginia Tech transfer Jason Brown was named as the starter on Saturday and proved that he can be the heir apparent to Shedeur Sanders. Brown finished the game throwing for 362 yards on 26/33 passing and three touchdowns. He had contributions from several of his receivers with Rico Power finishing the game with four receptions for 94 yards. Andre Hunt (44 yards, 1 reception), Jency Riley (35 yards, 1 reception), and DJ Stevens (26 yards, 2 receptions) all caught a touchdown in the game. Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan was unstoppable on the evening. He finished the game rushing for 109 yards, 13 carries, and one touchdown to start the game.

Buddy Pough saw this coming from Jackson State, as he remarked in an interview with Black Enterprise that this team was better than Jackson State's 2021 team.

“We went into the game in I guess [the] 2021 year thinking that we might not be able to match up with Jackson State and [was] a little bit afraid of the of the outcome,” Pough said in the joint interview with Taylor that was hosted by Black Enterprises's Ashley Stevens. “You know [the] TC Taylor team right now will be a better football team than that football team…[they] will be a much better team.”

Jackson State looks to continue their winning momentum as they face off against SWAC East Preseason favorite Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday, September 3rd at 3:30 PM EST on ESPN.