As the Steelers shake up their coaching staff, they’ve hired a former HBCU star to lead the offensive line. Southern University alumnus Ramon Chinyoung Sr. has been named the running backs coach for the Steelers under new head coach Mike McCarthy. Chinyoung is the latest former HBCU player or coach to receive a significant hire this offseason.

Chinyoung was a standout offensive lineman for Southern University in the 2000s. During his time with the Jaguars from 2007 to 2010, he earned two All-SWAC honors, was a four-year letterman, and received invitations to the Winn-Dixie Gridiron Classic and the HBCU Bowl. Although he wasn’t drafted to the NFL, he played professional football in the Arena Football League for the Arizona Rattlers before fully diving into the coaching ranks.

He was a successful high school coach, working at Westfield High School in Houston, Texas, and Fort Bend Willowridge High School. He led Westfield High School to a 96-15 overall record and a 58-1 record in district play. At Fort Bend Willowridge High School, he led the team to the Texas high school football playoffs in 2020.

He then got his “call-up” to the NFL. He was hired as an offensive quality control coach with the Denver Broncos in 2022, then joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2023. He stayed with Dallas, being promoted from a quality control coach to the assistant offensive line coach. The offensive line and the running back room saw tremendous improvement while Chinyoung was in the locker room.

Now he heads to Pittsburgh, which is trying to enter a new era in its football history. The Steelers have been coached by Mike Tomlin for nearly two decades; now Mike McCarthy looks to continue their legacy of winning and success, bringing in Chinyoung and several other coaches he believes can help sustain the team's success.