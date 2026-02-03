Following Morehouse College's 77-69 victory over Tuskegee University, Tuskegee University head coach Benjy Taylor was handcuffed by police. The incident, per reporting by HBCU Gameday and captured on video, shows Taylor attempting to ensure security protocol was being properly enforced.

Per HBCU Gameday’s reporting, Morehouse College football players entered the handshake line between Tuskegee and Morehouse basketball players, which is prohibited. Taylor attempted to intervene, asking security to enforce security protocols and remove the football players from the handshake line.

The officer then deemed that Taylor was being aggressive and handcuffed him. He was subsequently released and left Atlanta with the team. The video of the incident secured by HBCU Gameday showcases a snippet of the conversation as well as Taylor being handcuffed by the officer.

Following being released by police, Taylor commented on the incident to college basketball-based media outlet Field of 68 and said, “I am at a loss for words, and I am upset about how I was violated and treated today. For my players, my family and people of Tuskegee to witness that is heartbreaking for me. I was simply trying to get the football team out of the handshake line as they were following right behind me and the team yelling obscenities! It was a very dangerous situation.”

On Monday, the SIAC, the Division II collegiate conference that both Morehouse and Tuskegee compete in, announced that Morehouse had been fined an undisclosed amount for the incident. The statement is below:

“Following a comprehensive review of all available video, reports, and on-site observations, SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman, Ed.D., has concluded his investigation into the unfortunate incident that involved Tuskegee University head men’s basketball coach Benjy Taylor and a member of the Morehouse College security staff at the conclusion of the men’s basketball game this past Saturday.

In accordance with SIAC Policy 1.9 (Security), the conference determined that Morehouse College did not satisfy the required security standards for a host institution, specifically as it relates to crowd control and ensuring the safe entry and exit of visiting teams and game participants.

As a result, the SIAC has imposed a fine on Morehouse College of an undisclosed amount and will require corrective measures to ensure full compliance with conference security policies moving forward.”

On Sunday, ClutchPoints was informed that Taylor was securing the services of a civil rights attorney. Per the statement issued by Wukela Communications on the behalf of Harry M. Daniels LLC and attorneys Gregory Reynald Williams and Gerald Griggs, all legal avenues are being explored for a possible civil lawsuit.

“It would be bad for a police officer to treat anyone like this,” said Daniels in the statement. “But to do it to a man like Coach Taylor, a highly respected professional and role model, to put him in handcuffs, humiliate him and treat him like a criminal in front of his team, his family and a gym full of fans is absolutely disgusting and they need to be held accountable.”

He added, “Coach Taylor is a good man who did the right thing to protect his team and de-escalate a dangerous situation, and this officer put him in chains for his troubles.”