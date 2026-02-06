During his annual Breakfast Club Pre-Grammy Brunch, Grammy Award-winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox transformed a celebration of music into a moment of meaningful impact, joining fellow celebrities and industry leaders to launch a scholarship fund dedicated to supporting students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The initiative reflects a growing commitment within the entertainment industry to invest in Black education, creating expanded opportunities for HBCU students across creative and professional fields.

Music industry heavyweights, including R&B star Tank and acclaimed singer-songwriter Eric Roberson, were among those in attendance as the gathering—once an intimate meet-up among friends—marked its 20th anniversary during Grammy Week. Over the years, the Breakfast Club Grammy Brunch has evolved into a beloved tradition, and this milestone year used its influence to give back. In addition to supporting HBCUs, the brunch honored three prominent figures whose contributions have shaped the industry: executive Walter Jones, singer-songwriter Eric Roberson, and the late Jerrell Allen.

The evening carried special significance for Roberson, an HBCU graduate of Howard University, where he earned a degree in musical theatre. Since then, Roberson has built a respected career as a songwriter, producer, and solo artist, working with acclaimed performers such as Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild, Dwele, and Vivian Green, while maintaining his own successful recording career.

Jones, who currently serves as executive vice president and head of A&R at Sony Music Publishing in Los Angeles, was also recognized for his impact. Prior to his current role, he was co-head of A&R at Universal Music Publishing Group, where he worked with a diverse roster of artists, including H.E.R., Lil Baby, A$AP Rocky, G-Eazy, Alessia Cara, and the City Girls.

A particularly moving moment of the brunch was a tribute to Jerrell Allen, a widely respected lifestyle manager and marketing executive whose behind-the-scenes work helped elevate the careers of numerous artists. To honor Allen’s legacy, attendees raised $50,000 to establish the Jerrell Allen Memorial Scholarship in partnership with HBCU Week, aimed at supporting the next generation of music creatives. According to an Instagram video shared by Cox, Tank helped lead the fundraising effort.

As the Breakfast Club Pre-Grammy Brunch enters its third decade, the event continues to prove that celebration and service can coexist.