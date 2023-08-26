Minutes before the start of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, it seems as if Jackson State has decided who will be the starting quarterback. Per FCS reporter Zach McKinnell of The Bluebloods, Virginia Tech transfer QB Jason Brown is projected to start as he is listed on the official depth chart for the game. The starter for the game was previously unknown as Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor elected not to reveal who the team would choose.

Virginia Tech transfer QB Jason Brown is listed as the starting QB for Jackson State on the official depth chart for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge pic.twitter.com/AtLONGR2vH — The Bluebloods (@The__Bluebloods) August 26, 2023

“I have not,” TC Taylor said when he was asked if he'd named a starting quarterback for the week 0 matchup per CW39 reporter Blake Levine. “We'll take that into the game…the guy that we decide to go with, we're gonna send him out there that we feel good about. We know it's game week. Our guys are getting reps, our guys have been looking good…but we'll see when that time comes.”

In the lead-up to the game, Taylor had three options to choose from at QB: former Virginia Tech quarterback Jason Brown, former JUCO All-American Phillip Short, and former University of Louisiana at Lafayette quarterback Zy McDonald.

Brown started four games with the Gamecocks, leading his team to upset wins against Florida and Auburn. In just seven games at the helm of the team, he completed 60 out of 108 passes for 721 yards with eight touchdowns. However, he entered the transfer portal when Spencer Rattler, former Oklahoma quarterback, announced he was transferring to South Carolina. Brown played for Virginia Tech last season only playing in three games. He completed 7 out of 13 passes for 65 yards but didn't score any touchdowns.