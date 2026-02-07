In a blockbuster move on Wednesday, the Washington Wizards acquired Anthony Davis from the Dallas Mavericks, along with D'Angelo Russell, Jaden Hardy, and Dante Exum, sending four players and five draft picks in return. Unsurprisingly, the discussion soon turned to his feelings and the familiar trope of a reluctant trade.

Veteran NBA reporter Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported that Davis “likely isn't enthusiastic about joining the Wizards,” a point he reiterated on a podcast Thursday. However, the 10-time All-Star denied any such feelings and laid out what will ultimately determine his future in the capital in an interview with The Athletic on Friday.

“They said I said a lot of stuff in the other city, too, that I didn't say,” Davis said. “The visit's been great. They definitely welcomed me with open arms, spent some time with Ted [Leonsis] and Zach [Leonsis]. It's totally different from what they make it seem. I know it's like, oh, they have the stigma of they're not a good team. I haven't seen the practice facility yet, but the arena is top-notch, world-class for sure. Seen the chefs and how they take care of the families. It’s been great.”

Davis indicated that any commitment will depend on his understanding of Washington's long-term strategy.

“I need to talk with Will [Dawkins], Ted, Zach, and kind of figure out what the actual plan is, and then just kind of go from there,” said Davis. “I talked briefly (Friday) with Will. Obviously, at this time, every year, you want to compete for championships and stuff like that. That's obviously the main focus, getting to that place. Conversations are going to be held to see about getting to that space. I've been everywhere the last two years. I want to see the plan, hear the plan, see the vision. Bringing Trae (Young) here and other things in store, what they're thinking of doing, I want to have those conversations with them and see what happens. The city is obviously phenomenal.”

Article Continues Below

The 32-year-old big man made his most striking remark while talking about the Wizards' potential trajectory. Washington has won just 33 games over the past two seasons and currently sits 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 14–36 record. They have also missed the postseason in four straight years and have not surpassed 35 wins in any season during that period.

“Obviously, it's tough right now with the team,” Davis said. “It shows with their record, but adding certain pieces, that can change. It's year by year. They could be the No. 1 team in the East next year.”

That optimism depends on building a roster around a young core that includes Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, and the newly acquired Trae Young. The Wizards brought in Young from the Atlanta Hawks on January 7, and adding Davis was reportedly intended to show Young that the team is serious about contending next season.

Contractually, Davis remains non-committal. He is under contract for the 2026–27 season at around $58.5 million and holds a player option worth about $62.8 million for the 2027–28 season. His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed that extension talks are not imminent, especially given Davis' age and recent injury history. Since joining Dallas last February, Davis appeared in just 29 of a possible 83 games, and he is currently on the shelf after undergoing surgery on his left hand in mid-January.