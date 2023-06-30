Though the official start of NBA free agency has still yet to kick off, already the league's news cycle has been set ablaze with the bevy of rumors and rumblings regarding players who could wind up being on the move and where they could potentially be going. Perhaps the biggest bit of information surfaced Thursday evening, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that superstar guard James Harden has picked up his $35.6 million option for 2023-24 and is working with the Sixers brass to orchestrate a trade.

With this surprising turn of events, fans and media pundits alike have jumped into action to play the role of general manager, constructing trade packages and discussing what the best landing spots could prove to be for the former MVP's services.

Since the news broke, there have been many teams linked as being potential landing spots for James Harden.

Though many of these teams do, in fact, make quite a bit of sense for his talents, with the hungry Los Angeles Clippers being viewed as perhaps the most likely destination mentioned, the logic when it comes to some of the recently linked clubs is seemingly nonexistent.

Today, we discuss two rumored James Harden trade destinations that make little to no sense.

Rumored James Harden Destination No. 2) Boston Celtics

Seeing the Boston Celtics being listed as a potential destination for James Harden should come as no true surprise. Considering they're looking to win now, they just recently offloaded their starting point guard via the blockbuster multi-team trade with the Wizards and Grizzlies, and are rumored to be open to making more transactions this summer, one would expect them to be interested in the concept of trying to bolster their talent pool within their backcourt with a top-flight player such as him.

That said, seeing the likes of Harden heading to Eastern Massachusetts any time soon is something fantasies are made of.

We don't even have to talk about the fact that, even without James Harden's $35.6 million added, the team's payroll is already expected to be astronomically high with the looming extensions for Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis.

Let's not even discuss the notion that it's often a very rare situation where two direct divisional rivals trade amongst themselves (both the Celtics and Sixers reside in the Atlantic Divison).

Instead, let's just highlight on perhaps the biggest contributing factor toward any hypothetical James Harden trade: What on earth can Boston offer Philadelphia that would even remotely tickle their fancy?

Assuming the plan is to offload Harden to bring aboard talents that can help Joel Embiid and company contend for a championship, the C's have little to offer the 76ers that they can truly afford to offload.

They already were forced to part with the highly valuable Marcus Smart and had a deal involving reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon struck down due to injury concerns.

Unless Brad Stevens and company can convince Philly to accept a package centered around, say, Grant Williams (sign-and-trade) and a few low-end future first-round picks, there's no realistic chance the Celtics will wind up acquiring James Harden heading into the 2023-24 season.

Rumored James Harden Destination No. 1) New York Knicks

Unlike the Boston Celtics, the New York Knicks actually do have the proper assets to entice the Philadelphia 76ers to consider the idea of making a trade. From RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin to their treasure trove of draft capital that spans over the next several seasons, should Leon Rose and company truly covet James Harden, piecing together a worthwhile offer likely wouldn't be all that challenging of a task to accomplish.

That said, by no means should they actually be interested in such a concept.

The Knicks are coming off their most successful season in a decade with a record of 47-35, a fifth-seeded finish in the conference standings, and their first playoff series win since 2012-13.

The only true difference between this team and the one that failed to qualify for the playoffs the season prior: Jalen Brunson.

Long has this organization been starved for quality production from the point guard position, and they've finally got it in their splashy free agent signing from last summer. With this, the idea of trading for a ball-dominant guard like James Harden seems kind of redundant and, frankly, unnecessary.

Should the Knicks opt to cash in their chips on a blockbuster transaction this offseason, it should be for an area on their roster that's not already strongly spoken for, such as, say, small forward or down at the pivot.