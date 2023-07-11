Colin Firth and Jamie Foxx are coming together to produce a documentary about the life of late R&B legend Luther Vandross. The production is underway, with Dawn Porter as the director, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary “will follow the iconic artist as he charted his own course becoming one of the most decorated and influential pop artists of all time” and “capture the intensely private Grammy-winning artist’s passion for music, global rise and personal struggles.” The film will include “access to his never-before-seen personal archive.”

Luther Vandross is eight-time Grammy winner, who died in 2005 at age 54. He began his career as a backup singer for Roberta Flack, Chaka Khan, Bette Midler, Diana Ross and David Bowie. But it was his 1981 “Never Too Much” album that made a name for himself. The double platinum debut album sold 40 million albums worldwide.

Most of Vandross' albums achieved platinum or double platinum status. He also earned five Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “Here and Now,” “Endless Love” and “Power of Love/Love Power.” He won 27 Top 10 hits on the R&B chart, including seven No.1s, and earned 33 Grammy nominations.

“Luther is one of our GOATs,” Jamie Foxx said in a statement. “He’s one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is truly an honor to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses.”

“Like so many, I have always loved Luther’s music, but I had no idea of the breadth and scope of his artistry. I think people will be surprised at how much he accomplished in his tragically short life. It is a joy to be able to share his true story,” said director Dawn Porter.