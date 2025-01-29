It's never too early for March Madness predictions. In fact, there's only one month remaining until NCAA basketball conference tournaments get underway.

Longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas has made one his first claims before the mayhem begins. There's a certain charm and excitement about the SEC this season, and Bilas' claim on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning show earlier this week will have eventual bracket fillers taking note.

“Winning the SEC Tournament is going to be harder than winning the national championship, because you’re doing it day after day after day and all of that stuff, and playing better teams throughout the course of it than you would play in the course of the NCAA Tournament,” Bilas said, via Matt Connolly of On3 Sports.

While the season is just coming up on February, what Bilas is saying should definitely be jotted down somewhere in the handbooks of March fanatics. The SEC has two programs inside the AP top-10, and four inside the top-20.

Is the SEC really that strong this year?

Similar to previous years, the SEC tournament will be one of the best evaluators leading up to the NCAA tournament, but Bilas' stance on the competition level could become an issue in the first round.

“The one concern I’d have in the SEC, there’s two things — if you win the SEC Tournament, how much gas are you going to have left in the tank after that?” Bilas said.

“The other thing is the SEC has been officiated as football this year. Some of those games are football games. … And that’s not going to be the same whistle they get in the NCAA Tournament,” Jay Bilas said. “But I tend to think that the gauntlet they’re going through is going to make them tougher than some of the other conferences are going to be when they get to the tournament.”