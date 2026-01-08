Kenny Dillingham is absolutely cooking in Tempe right now. After securing his quarterback of the future in Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley, the Arizona State football head coach has wasted no time surrounding him with elite talent. The latest addition to the Sun Devils' arsenal is former Boston College wide receiver Reed Harris, giving the offense a massive target on the outside.

Harris, ranked as the No. 21 overall player in the transfer portal by ESPN, is exactly the kind of weapon a young quarterback dreams of. Standing at 6-foot-5, he brings a rare combination of size and vertical threat ability that was on full display in the ACC last season.

Looking at the box scores from his 2025 campaign with the Eagles, Harris hauled in 39 receptions for 673 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers might not scream volume, but his average of over 17 yards per catch proves he is a big play waiting to happen.

Article Continues Below

But Dillingham didn’t stop there. He also landed former Colorado wideout Omarion Miller, creating a terrifying new duo for Big 12 defenses to worry about. Miller was electric for the Buffaloes in 2025, racking up 45 catches for 808 yards and eight scores. Together, Harris and Miller combined for nearly 1,500 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns last season, production that is now heading straight to Arizona State.

This aggressive roster building is clearly designed to maximize Cutter Boley immediately. The former Kentucky signal-caller threw for 2,160 yards and 15 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2025, but he also tossed 12 interceptions. By giving him huge, reliable targets like Harris and Miller, Dillingham is betting he can cut down those mistakes and unleash Boley’s arm talent.

The Sun Devils are quietly building one of the most intriguing offenses in the country, and with Harris now in the fold, the hype train is officially leaving the station.