Ole Miss football might just have the ace in the hole it needs to keep its star quarterback in Oxford for one more ride. The Rebels filed a third request to the NCAA on Thursday regarding Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility waiver, and this time, they aren’t playing nice.

The document, crafted by high-profile attorney Tom Mars, pushes back hard against the NCAA's previous denial and hints at a looming legal battle in a Mississippi Circuit Court if things don't go their way.

Here is the kicker: Mars claims an NCAA case manager explicitly told an Ole Miss administrator last month that the medical statement from Chambliss’ physician was “sufficient proof” of his incapacity to play in 2022.

That season, while at Ferris State, Chambliss dealt with severe respiratory issues and tonsil surgery, preventing him from hitting the field. If the NCAA previously admitted the proof was solid, denying the waiver now looks like a massive contradiction.

It is easy to see why the Rebels are fighting tooth and nail for their signal-caller. Chambliss has been nothing short of electric since taking over for Austin Simmons. In the Sugar Bowl, Chambliss absolutely dissected the Georgia Bulldogs, completing 30 of 46 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns in the 39-34 upset win.

His season numbers tell the same story. The transfer quarterback has racked up 3,660 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and only three interceptions, while adding another 520 yards and eight scores on the ground. He is the engine behind this 13-1 run and the primary reason Ole Miss is gearing up to face the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The NCAA claims there is insufficient evidence, but Mars and Ole Miss are effectively calling their bluff. With the “sufficient proof” comment on record and a lawsuit threatened, the governing body finds itself in a corner.