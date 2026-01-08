Colorado football is igniting the recruiting efforts in the College Football Transfer Portal — Deion Sanders' preferred place. The Buffaloes already landed a past MAC star defender. But they're looking to add new NFL representation, in the form of Zach Wilson's brother.

Isaac Wilson is in route to Boulder, Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals reported on Wednesday evening. The younger Wilson recently played at Utah — the rival school of Zach Wilson's alma mater.

Wilson didn't take any snaps for the Utes this past season. He watched Devon Dampier lead the offense and the national ranking.

But he played a lot in 2024 — throwing for 1,510 yards with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The sophomore out of Draper, Ut., likely comes in as depth assurance for the projected QB1

Has Colorado reignited on transfer portal trail?

CU earned a reputation under Sanders to build via the portal. After all, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders arrived via Jackson State. This past season's Week 1 starter Kaidon Salter came following his run at Liberty.

“Coach Prime” and company have reignited their portal recruiting efforts.

Sanders helped secure a huge addition on Sunday: San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero. He heads to Boulder after leading the nation with 88 catches and 1,291 yards playing in the “Spread-N-Shred” offense in the Silicon Valley. Scudero previously lined up at Sacramento State too — handing him a Hornets connection with incoming CU offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Scudero will aim to form chemistry with predicted QB1 Julian Lewis, who earned starter duties toward the end of the year. But Scudero isn't the only addition in the new year.

Damian Henderson II is joining his former Sacramento State head coach Marion in Boulder. Monmouth defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. and Charlotte DL Yamil Talib are two more veteran arrivals for the Buffs.