One week removed from the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to the professional wrestling world as Jay Briscoe, his home promotion, Ring of Honor, has launched a tribute t-shirt to celebrate his life and raise money for his family.

On January 17th, the wrestling world lost one of its most beloved family members when Jamin Pugh, known professionally as Jay Briscoe, tragically lost his life in an automobile accident. A member of the Ring of Honor family from the very beginning, Jay became a multi-time ROH World Champion, a 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, and a first-ballot ROH Hall of Famer with his brother Mark. Together, The Briscoe Brothers were a part of ROH’s foundation, the heart and soul, and were essential in building that company into the most influential wrestling promotion of the last twenty years. But more than that, the Pugh family lost a husband, a father, a brother, a son, and in an effort to both honor Jay’s memory as well as support those left behind, we are offering this “Reach For The Sky” t-shirt with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit the Pugh family as they cope with this tragic loss.

Made in collaboration with Pro Wrestling Tees, the shirt features Jay Briscoe holding his title and has the phrase “Reach For The Sky,” the opening line of The Briscoes’ final ROH entrance music that will now hold a special second meaning forever. If you would like to purchase a shirt, go to Pro Wrestling Tees, or consider donating to the family through their GiveSendGo Fundraiser.