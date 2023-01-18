Jamin Pugh, more popularly known as Jay Briscoe of the Ring of Honor, has passed away at the age of 38. According to reports, he was involved in a fatal car crash in Delaware.

AEW and Ring of Honor president Tony Khan confirmed the tragic news on Tuesday and shared a tribute for Jamin and his brother Mark Briscoe, who starred in ROH as a tandem for decades. Khan didn’t provide the cause of death, though he promised to support the family of the wrestling legend in these trying times.

“Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

In related reports, however, Jay Briscoe was said to have passed away in a car crash in Laurel, Delaware, per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. Mark Briscoe is reportedly not with his brother in the accident.

A police report from Delaware confirmed an accident that took place in Laurel, noting that a fatal collision left two dead. The report didn’t name the victims, though many are assuming it is the accident that took the life of Jay Briscoe.

Our prayers go to the Pugh family amid these tough times. Rest in peace, Jay.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information gets revealed.