Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is known for what he does on the court, but he’s never been one to shy away from speaking his mind off it.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Brown discussed the duality of being an activist and an athlete and how he’s remained vocal about what’s going on in society. The 26-year-old has always been a strong advocate for social justice, and he was asked how his relationship with the controversial rapper Kanye West impacted his message:

“You know, just because you think differently from somebody, it doesn’t mean you can’t work with them,” Brown answered.

In October of last year, Brown severed ties with Donda Sports Group, a marketing agency owned by West that other prominent athletes like Aaron Donald had once signed to. Brown decided to leave Donda Sports when West, often referred to as Ye, made multiple Anti-Semitic comments.

Although some questioned why Jaylen Brown ever signed with West in the first place, he initially tried to do some good with the agency before things went haywire.

A lot of great teachers parents and students are affected by this.. It is easy to speak from the outside looking in I spent time at Donda academy and it is alot better than some public schools in America with a better curriculum high school students were fully accredited https://t.co/bQzHUDaTf4 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) October 27, 2022

Interestingly, he compared his relationship with Donda Sports to his relationship with members of Boston’s front office:

“I don’t think the same as [the Celtics owners] Steve Pagliuca or Wyc Grousbeck on a lot of different issues. But that doesn’t mean we can’t come together and win a championship,” Brown said.

What issues Brown was referring to are unclear, but it’s evident that the NBPA Vice President believes winning is more important than any minor disagreement he might have with the front office.

Notably, Brown will become a free agent next year, so how he gets along with Grousbeck and Pagliuca will be significant in the future. At the end of the day though, Brown seems more focused on bringing an NBA title back to Boston than on inking a new deal.