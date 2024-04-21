The Boston Celtics are embarking upon their quest to become the 2024 NBA Champions after finishing the regular season with the best record in the league. They drew the Miami Heat, who notably knocked them out of the Playoffs last year. With revenge fresh on their minds, the Boston Celtics took Game 1 in their home building. During the process, Jayson Tatum also debuted a new colorway of his signature Jordan Tatum 2 sneakers. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat today 114-94 to take a dominant 1-0 lead in their series. Miami was without their star player in Jimmy Butler and the Celtics capitalized, shooting 45% from behind the arc and out-rebounding the Heat by 10. Jayson Tatum shine with his first-ever career triple-double in the Playoffs with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Jayson Tatum drills the triple pic.twitter.com/nL9bFMaubl
— NBA Highlights (@NBAHighlights95) April 21, 2024
Tatum has been rocking his signature Jordan Tatum 2 sneakers all year and he's also looking for his first NBA Championship to further cement his shoes as one of the greats. The colorways put out by Jordan Brand have all been unique to Tatum's basketball journey and ahead of Game 1, he laced-up a vibrant new pair that stood out among the rest during the Celtics' win.
Jayson Tatum also took a hard foul after a dangerous Caleb Martin play that resulted in double-technical fouls. While the entire building held their collective breath for a second, Jayson Tatum quickly popped up and resumed his dominance over the Heat.
New Jordan Tatum 2s for @JayTatum0 to kick off the NBA Playoffs pic.twitter.com/S08nR4zWdF
— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 21, 2024
The Jordan Tatum 2 featured an aquamarine upper with detailing to make it look like a swimming pool or body of water. The midsole pods are seen in vibrant purple and lime green, complete with a hot pink Jumpman logo near the toe. The hot pink extends through the sockliner and the summer vibes are clear with this pair. While no upcoming release has been announced just yet, expect this to be the first of many playoff sneakers Tatum wears that will likely release in later months.
The Jordan Tatum 2 is now available at Nike and Jordan Brand retailers and comes with a retail tag of $120. Taking a closer look, we can see that most of the Celtics' staff is outfitted in the Jordan Tatum 2 and we should expect to see much more of these as Boston climbs higher towards their ultimate goal.