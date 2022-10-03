The Utah Jazz are entering a new era in their franchise. After multiple playoff disappointments, the new regime under Danny Ainge has decided to blow the team up. Gone are Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, as the former stars have been traded to the Cavs and the Timberwolves, respectively. Now, they are set to enter a deep rebuild for the first time in a long while.

Even after their blockbuster trades, though, the Jazz still have a couple of pieces that can fetch a good price for them in the trade market. Let’s take a look at which players in the team are the best trade candidates for them heading into the 2022-2023 season.

2 potential trade candidates for Jazz as 2022-23 NBA preseason begins

Jordan Clarkson

With Bojan Bogdanovic traded to the Detroit Pistons, the Jazz basically have two players that are prime trade candidates. Let’s start with Jordan Clarkson, the sweet-shooting Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Utah brought the former Lakers guard last season to add much-needed bench scoring, and he delivered on that front.

In Utah, Clarkson solidified his reputation as a high-scoring guard who can function as a bench sparkplug. The Jazz guard became an integral part of the rotation thanks to his shooting and playmaking abilities. He earned his first Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021, and was still a pretty good player last season.

Had the Jazz kept Donovan Mitchell, there was a good chance that Jordan Clarkson could stay in Utah. However, with the team now entering a rebuild, Clarkson is the most likely candidate to be traded. At 30 years old, the Filipino-American guard does not fit the timeline of the rebuild. Clarkson will fetch a decent price on the market, as teams will start looking for bench pieces to upgrade their roster.

Mike Conley

Similar to Clarkson, the Jazz are more than likely going to trade Mike Conley at some point during the season. The veteran point guard joined the team in 2019, and he became a valuable member of the team. In fact, Conley earned his first All-Star nod in 2021 as part of the Utah organization.

Mike Conley has always been one of the more underrated players in the league. The Jazz guard doesn’t possess the same pizzazz as some of his peers, but he brings stability and leadership to the teams he’s played for. He does everything on the court at an above-average level: whether it’s scoring, playmaking, or defense, Conley can give you that and then some. There’s a reason why the Memphis Grizzlies held onto him for so long before his move to Utah.

One could argue that Conley could get the Jazz a much bigger haul than Clarkson in the trade market. Conley’s skillset is one that many would-be playoff teams want: a playmaking point guard that can take the load off their lead star without eating into his minutes too much. His defense is also pretty solid for his age.

The Jazz have made the difficult decision to blow their team up and enter a deep rebuild. It’s a difficult move to do for a franchise, but they have higher aspirations than just being consistent second-round exits. Expect Danny Ainge and co. to make several more trades during the season to maximize their draft capital for the next few years or so.