Kyle Filipowski continues his emerging surge for the Utah Jazz by launching their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a standout four-point play in the NBA Salt Lake City Summer League.

The former Duke big man sank a three from the elbow, drew a foul, and drained the bonus free throw to give Utah an early spark, his latest highlight in a hot streak that began with back-to-back impressive outings.

In the Jazz's opener against the Philadelphia 76ers last week, he dropped 22 points, pulled down six rebounds, and recorded two assists while shooting 8-for-11 from the field to anchor an 89-83 win. It was just the kind of statement performance that turned heads around the league. The next game saw him go head-to-head with the Memphis Grizzlies in a 112-111 thriller. He chipped in 11 points, hauled in 13 rebounds, and added three steals to help seal the victory.

All of this builds on Filipowski's rapid rise since going 32nd overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Utah took notice when he slipped from a projected first-round pick and snatched him late in round two. The Jazz then signed him to a multi-year deal in August of 2024, showing that they are banking on his upside and star potential.

Filipowski brings size, skill, and shooting versatility. Standing at nearly seven feet tall and carrying 250 pounds of athleticism, he offers a rare blend of interior presence, perimeter shooting, and the ability to handle the ball. In college at Duke, he averaged 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds in his second and final year. With the Jazz, he logged 72 games as a rookie, starting in 27 of them, and averaged 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game. The Jazz clearly sees a longer runway for him, and the Summer League is the perfect stage to test his readiness.

His games in Salt Lake City reinforce the idea that Filipowski could quickly become a key contributor in Utah's rebuild. In the opener against the Sixers, he was a force around the rim and efficient from deep, knocking down two out of four threes while shooting over 70 percent. He followed that up with a gritty double-double performance against the Grizzlies, adding valuable defensive plays

Heading into the Thunder game, fans and coaches were expecting more from one of their best young players. The four-point play he produced right out of the gate showed he was ready. It set the tone for a game where his energy and skill kept Utah competitive.

The team's front office has praised his intelligence, strong work ethic, and team-first mentality. Head coach Will Hardy noted that Filipowski absorbs coaching quickly and continues to refine his shooting touch. In Salt Lake City, those qualities are full on display. His shot-making is clean, his timing on rebounds is sharp, and his defensive reads are smart and aggressive.

The Jazz are in a transitional phase and are looking to their 2024 and 2025 draft class to build toward a brighter future. The 21-year-old Filipowski shares the court with rookie standouts like Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. Each offers a new piece in the puzzle, but the goal is clear. Give these players experience, coalesce on the court, and prepare for meaningful roles in the regular season.

For Filipowski, this Summer League run is about momentum. It's about proving he belongs on a bigger stage; it's about taking advantage of his size and shooting talent while continuing to learn and adjust.

When he heads to Las Vegas next week, he will carry with him the validation of the strong finishes. Utah fans will be watching to see if this streak continues. For Kyle Filipowski, the message is simple. He is ready to rise.

