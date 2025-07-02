The Miami Heat have emerged as a potential trade suitor for Utah Jazz forward John Collins, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. The report adds to the growing list of players linked to Miami this offseason, which includes Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and Sacramento Kings veteran forward DeMar DeRozan.

Fischer wrote Wednesday:

“The Miami Heat are an oft-mentioned potential Kuminga suitor and do have a clear need on the wing between All-Star guard Tyler Herro and All-Defensive Team big man Bam Adebayo. The Heat have also been linked to Kings scoring guard DeMar DeRozan by various league sources and likewise mentioned as a potential destination for Utah's very available John Collins.”

The Heat are coming off a first-round playoff exit and missed out on Kevin Durant, who was traded to the Houston Rockets. Despite this, Miami remains active on the trade market as they look to build around Adebayo and Herro.

Heat explore frontcourt upgrade with interest in Jazz forward John Collins

Collins, 27, averaged 18.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game during the 2024–25 season. He shot 52.7% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc across 40 games while playing 30.5 minutes per night. He recently picked up his player option for the 2025–26 season, which will pay him $26.5 million before he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Earlier this week, the Heat completed a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons that sent Duncan Robinson to Detroit in exchange for forward Simone Fontecchio. The move added depth to Miami's rotation but did not directly address the team’s need for a more physical frontcourt presence.

Collins’ skill set as a high-motor big with shooting range could offer the Heat a new dynamic alongside Adebayo. While Fontecchio adds shooting depth on the wing, Collins would fill a different role focused on rebounding and interior scoring.

As the Heat continue to weigh their trade options, Collins presents an opportunity to upgrade the roster without sacrificing the team’s developing core. With multiple targets under consideration and recent changes to the roster, the Heat are expected to remain aggressive as the offseason unfolds.