Jordan Clarkson is officially a free agent after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz. With the free agency window opening at 6 p.m. EST, the 33-year-old guard finally broke his silence after leaving Utah.

Clarkson hopped on social media and seems to have shared a message to the Jazz organization and its fans. In a short post, the former Sixth-Man of the Year Award winner shared his gratitude and appreciation after playing in Utah for just over five seasons.

🕯️ out, always love 🖤 — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) June 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

He is coming off a season that only saw him play in 37 games due to suffering from plantar fasciitis in his left foot. However, his numbers were rather solid when healthy. In the games he played, Jordan Clarkson averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while owning a 40.8% field-goal percentage and shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

It's unclear where he'll sign right now; however, rumors suggest the New York Knicks are interested in Jordan Clarkson. Considering he's been an efficient scorer throughout most of his career, Clarkson has the ability to serve as a consistent scoring option off the bench for the Knicks or whichever team signs him in free agency.

Pending which team potentially signs Clarkson, he's set to play for the fourth team in his career. He began his NBA journey playing for the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a short stint in Cleveland, Jordan Clarkson was dealt to the Jazz.

Although the Knicks are the only rumored team to be connected to Clarkson, there is a chance he garners plenty of interest from other teams across the league. Especially playoff-caliber teams that need to improve the depth and add a consistent scorer off the bench. So, Jordan Clarkson should be one to monitor once the free agency window opens at 6 p.m. EST on Monday.