The NBA Summer League is often a proving ground for rookies, and a Summer League clash in Salt Lake City delivered just that. In one of the marquee matchups of the first day, two of the most highly touted prospects from the 2025 NBA Draft went head-to-head as VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers took on Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz.

Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick, made a powerful statement in his NBA debut. The former Baylor standout turned heads with a dominant performance, notching 28 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. Known for his high motor and elite athleticism, Edgecombe showed why the Sixers opted for him over Bailey, despite widespread belief that Bailey was initially their top target.

That belief wasn’t without merit. Until shortly before the draft, Bailey, long considered one of the class’s highest-upside prospects, was projected to land in Philadelphia. However, his camp’s decision to decline workouts for most teams, including the Sixers, may have shifted the draft day dynamics. Ultimately, the Jazz took the 18-year-old Bailey fifth overall, and his clash with Edgecombe marked his official introduction to NBA action.

While Edgecombe stole the spotlight statistically, the Jazz walked away with a 93-89 victory, and Bailey played a pivotal role in sealing it. Though his offensive numbers (eight points on 3-of-13 shooting) didn’t wow, his late-game contributions proved crucial. With just seconds remaining, he corralled a key defensive rebound and iced the game by sinking one of two free throws. After the game, it even got some love from Edgecombe, showing mutual respect amid a blossoming NBA rivalry.

“Man, it was great,” said Bailey. “We won, too, so that made it a plus. It was fun.”

This year's NBA rookie class hasn't disappointed so far

Despite the pre-draft chatter questioning his willingness to play in Utah, Bailey has quickly put those concerns to rest. He has shown buy-in during practice, impressed coaches with his physicality and rebounding, and remained a vocal supporter from the bench during crunch time, even when sitting out key moments.

“All that stuff isn't talked about enough,” Jazz coach Will Hardy told ESPN. “The offense will come. He's learning a new system and new people and has been working hard the last four days [in practice].

“He's an NBA body and athlete [and] he's a great teammate, too. I've had nothing but positive reviews from all the coaches and his teammates this first week.”

Edgecombe, meanwhile, looked every bit the focal point for Philadelphia. The Sixers repeatedly ran plays through him, and he responded with both poise and explosiveness. His highlight of the night came on a soaring dunk that electrified the crowd and showcased the kind of athleticism that doesn’t come around often.

But beyond the numbers and narrative drama, one of the most refreshing takeaways from the night was the continued camaraderie between the two rookies. Despite competing fiercely on the court, Edgecombe and Bailey still showed signs of their pre-draft friendship, with postgame daps and smiles reinforcing that mutual respect remains intact.

Summer League is about growth, adjustment, and first impressions. For Edgecombe, it was a statement of star potential, and for Bailey, it was a gritty first step in a longer journey. For both, it was clear: their paths are just beginning, and even in competition, there’s room for friendship in the NBA.