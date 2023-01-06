By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

It seems like reality has finally bitten the Utah Jazz. After a strong start to their 2022-23 NBA campaign, the Jazz now tote a 19-21 win-loss record. Keep in mind that at one point this season, the Jazz were actually the top team in the Western Conference. Now, they have lost five of their last six games. There are, of course, some needs to be addressed when it comes to Utah’s roster and its future. That means coach Will Hardy, GM Justin Zanik, and CEO Danny Ainge need to make some interesting decisions by the time the trade deadline comes along. Here we will look at the two best trades the Utah Jazz must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Utah is right at the edge of playoff contention as of this writing. They are in the tenth spot in the West, 1.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors and half a game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert this summer represented Utah’s first rebuilding phase. Honestly, it went far better than anyone expected. To wit, the Jazz had an unexpectedly successful start to the season. They brought in good players like Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton as well as seven first-round picks. Right now, they also still possess the draft assets required to swing a blockbuster deal if they so desired.

As tempting as that might sound, however, it’s critical for Utah to stick to its plan. They just have to step into Phase 2. That means getting rid of the next tier of players on the roster like Rudy Gay and Malik Beasley. Some feel they may also consider shipping out Mike Conley Jr. and Jordan Clarkson, but we are not too sold on that.

Utah is still a very talented team right now, despite its record. They may possibly advance to the NBA Playoffs in 2023. They should approach the situation cautiously at the moment because of this as well. The departure of the seasoned players who have helped the team achieve its shockingly great start would be demoralizing to the locker room. Also, aggressively pursuing upgrades for a squad with a ceiling that falls well short of championship contention may set the organization a few steps back even more. Keep in mind that the positive energy they had from their strong start has since been crushed in a subsequent round of defeats.

We are not sure if Danny Ainge & Co. would agree, but the Jazz should be sellers and not buyers right now. If the Jazz do want to target anyone, it has to be a guy who fits into the team’s timeline. They still have room to grow, but they shouldn’t invest anything in a seasoned veteran moving forward. It should be a full-on youth movement right now in Utah.

However, it could benefit the Jazz to make strategic signings that can both support the present team and assist this youthful core develop.

Now, let’s discuss the two best trades the Jazz must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline.

1. Unload Rudy Gay

There is no question that the 36-year-old Rudy Gay is not part of this roster’s timetable. Take note as well that he currently has 33.9 percent field goal and 22.1 percent three-point shooting percentages.

The Jazz should explore a deal for Gay. This would free up some playing time for youngsters Simone Fontecchio and Ochai Agbaji. Any club out there that may be looking for a veteran shooter may want to stake a wager on Gay’s six seasons of above-average three-point shooting.

The Jazz may also think about dealing Gay for a younger player. Jaxson Hayes, for example (Pelicans), could be interesting. Although Hayes won’t turn 23 until after the season, his potential to develop into much more than his present form should make him quite appealing.

Remember that the lack of athleticism in Utah’s frontcourt contributes to the team’s poor defensive rebounding and shot-blocking metrics. Aside from his relatively accurate free-throw shooting (career 72.1 percent) and a growing willingness to shoot from distance, Hayes has the hops to make an impact on both sides of the court. He could be a great partner for Markkanen up front.

2. Get something for Malik Beasley

Proposed three-team trade: • Suns receive: Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt • Jazz receive: John Collins + assets • Hawks receive: Jae Crowder + players The Utah Jazz rejected and wanted more first round picks (Via @ShamsCharania ) pic.twitter.com/HG1AhZupv4 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 27, 2022

Wingman Malik Beasley has led the NBA’s top bench scoring unit with 14.2 points while shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc during Utah’s unexpectedly solid start to the season.

Beasley may be used as a trade asset by Utah because of his contract. This currently pays him $15.56 million this season. He also has a team option for $16.52 million the following year.

The Jazz may even include Beasley in the aforementioned Hayes trade package. As an alternative, the Jazz may want to consider Miami’s Nikola Jovic or Boston’s Payton Pritchard.

Pritchard currently averages around 15 points per 36 minutes and shoots three-pointers at a rate of 40 percent in his career. He could certainly make a significant impact. The same may be said of Jovic. He’s a 6’10 19-year-old with interesting ball-handling and shot-making abilities. He would fit into this team’s timeline perfectly. And if the Jazz can get both Jovic and Hayes, that would be a potential diamond in the rough!