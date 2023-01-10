By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

For years, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles were two of the Utah Jazz’s most important players. However, the Jazz felt like their core led by Mitchell and Rudy Gobert had already reached its ceiling, and they eventually traded them to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively.

In fact, no one might be happier that the Jazz decided to trade Donovan Mitchell than Joe Ingles.

Speaking with reporters following the Milwaukee Bucks’ 111-107 win over the New York Knicks, Ingles joked that he’s grateful that Spida is now playing for the Cavs so he won’t surpass him as the Jazz’ all-time franchise leader in 3-pointers made.

“He’s still second in 3-pointers made in Jazz history, so I’m kind of glad he got traded,” Ingles said, per Brian Mahoney of The Associated Press.

Of course, it helps Joe Ingles that he played three more full seasons for the Jazz than Donovan Mitchell did, so the Australian sniper had a headstart on him on the Jazz’ all-time 3-point leaderboard. In eight seasons with the Jazz, Ingles made 1,071 threes – 113 more than Mitchell did (958) in 245 less games.

It’s such a shame that Ingles’ stint in Utah ended in unfortunate circumstances, with the 35-year old forward suffering a torn left ACL. The Jazz then shipped him out in exchange for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez in the three-team trade that brought CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Obviously, it’s all love between Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell. While Spida’s stint in Utah didn’t end on the best of terms, Ingles still anticipates that the ever-raucous crowd in Salt Lake City will still shower the Cavs star with cheers tomorrow night in Mitchell’s first visit in Utah as an opposing player.

And with Ingles still being the lovable figure he is, it won’t be a surprise if Jazz fans also show him nothing but love when the Bucks visit the Jazz in late March.