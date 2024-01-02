The Jazz finally snapped this unbelievably long drought thanks to Jordan Clarkson.

The last time the Utah Jazz faced the Dallas Mavericks, the infamous “masterpiece of dogs**t” game happened. That was when the Jazz suffered a 50-point blowout defeat, 147-97, back on December 6, 2023. However, the Jazz were severely shorthanded during that game, missing the likes of Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson, among others, during that game they couldn't wait to move past. Now, in their rematch on New Year's Day, it's Utah's turn to blow Dallas out of the water.

The Jazz, led by a balanced team effort, were able to take home a 127-90 victory; six players scored in double figures for Utah, as they're hitting their stride as a team to begin 2024. But in the end, it was Clarkson who stole the show as his team's best player on the night despite coming off the bench. Not only did he lead the team in scoring, he also managed to drop a triple-double in just 28 minutes of action, tallying 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

In doing so, Jordan Clarkson became the first player in Jazz history to notch a triple-double in nearly 6,000 days. 1,256 regular season games, to be exact, have passed since the last time a Jazz player tallied a triple-double, with Carlos Boozer being the last player to do so.

Back on February 13, 2008, Boozer put up 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 112-93 win over the Seattle Supersonics. The Sonics' existence just puts in even greater perspective how long the franchise's triple-double drought has been.

It's also funny to see how euphoric the entire Jazz team was when Jordan Clarkson secured his 10th rebound of the game. Following a Jaden Hardy miss, Clarkson leapt high and secured the board, calling a timeout immediately afterwards, much to the delight of the entire bench.

Jordan Clarkson secures his first career triple-double and becomes the first Jazz player with a triple-double since Carlos Boozer on 2/13/2008. pic.twitter.com/iItFL9Nwen — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2024

And why wouldn't they have this much fun? According to the official NBA Twitter (X) account, the Jazz's 1,256-game triple-double drought is the longest for any franchise in NBA history. The team saw Jordan Clarkson make history, and they gave an appropriately amped up response to it.

Will it take the Jazz franchise that long to tally their next triple-double? They better hope not, as this should be a record that won't get touched again given how fast-paced the NBA game is becoming and will continue to be.