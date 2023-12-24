Jordan Clarkson made his mark in Jazz franchise history.

The Utah Jazz started out the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the top surprises, keeping themselves in the playoff race until the second half of the season when they faded. This season, they're more or less what most people expected, a team in the lottery running. The Jazz have some talented players though especially Jordan Clarkson. On Saturday during the Jazz' game against the Toronto Raptors, Clarkson became only the second player in franchise history with double digit games of at least 30 points off the bench as per StatMuse.

Jordan Clarkson tonight: 30 PTS

Jordan Clarkson finished with exactly 30 points in the Jazz' 126-119 win against the Raptors. It was Clarkson's first game coming off the bench this season. He had been the Jazz' super sub since arriving in 2020 and he was the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year during the 2020-21 season.

Clarkson has since moved into being a regular starter for the Jazz but he was back in his reserve role for the Jazz against the Raptors. He's started all 19 games he had played for the Jazz prior to Saturday at a little over 30 minutes per game.

Clarkson had been averaging 16.6 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists with splits of 39.9 percent shooting from the field, 29.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free throw line. Those shooting percentages, aside from the stripe, is on track for Clarkson's lowest shooting percentages of his career.

The Jazz are currently 12-18. The are in 12th place in the Western Conference standings although they have recently won three games in a row.