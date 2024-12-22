The Utah Jazz (6-20) and Detroit Pistons (11-17) are both in varying stages of a rebuild and are just trying to figure things out. Frustrations can boil over when competing under those type of circumstances, though. Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and Pistons players Ron Holland II and Paul Reed are being fined for the roles they played in a tense exchange in Thursday's matchup in Little Caesars Arena.

Reed appeared to shove Clarkson on his way down the court after making a bucket in the second half, causing the latter to seek retaliation. He eventually crossed paths with Holland, and the two men squared up a la a hockey fight. No punches were thrown, but both players were ejected nonetheless. Apparently, the league does not deem the punishment to be sufficient.

Clarkson is being forced to fork over $35,000 for “escalating an on-court altercation and throwing his headband into the spectator stands following his ejection,” NBA Communications said in a statement. Holland is being fined $25,000 and Reed will pay $15,000 for “initiating the altercation.”

It is odd to see the catalyst of the confrontation get fined less than the two other players, but maybe the league considers Reed's shove to be inadvertent. In any case, the message is clear. Skirmishes are strictly forbidden, even if contact is minimal.

Jazz and Pistons move forward

The Jazz pulled out a road victory without offensive sparkplug Jordan Clarkson, 126-119, and will try to build momentum in Saturday's game versus the Brooklyn Nets. The 2021 Sixth Man of the Year figures to be a trade candidate ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, and his energy is something Salt Lake City would surely miss. He is averaging 15.1 points and 3.8 assists this season.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are likely kicking themselves after failing to protect their house against Utah. They begin a West Coast road trip, starting with a Saturday night meeting with the Phoenix Suns, so positive results could be tough to come by over the next week.

Ron Holland II, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, will look to use his encounter with Clarkson as fuel for the upcoming stretch. Despite shooting a paltry 21.1 percent from 3-point range, he is doing well with the opportunities that head coach JB Bickerstaff is giving him. Holland is scoring 6.3 points on 46.6 percent shooting in 16.2 minutes per contest. His growth will be one of the most important narratives to follow for the remainder of the Pistons' campaign.

Expect the three players who were fined to carry an extra edge in their respective games.