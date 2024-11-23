Every NBA player has their craft. However, some just have a deeper bag of tricks compared to others. It's always fun to see a player go deep in his bag to form a potential highlight play. Because of this, it's one of the most exciting reasons to watch the NBA brand of basketball. Here are the 10 NBA stars with the best bags in history, ranked.

Jordan Clarkson was named the 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year for good reason. When the offensive sets don't work, Clarkson is tasked to score at will by breaking down defenses with his wide array of moves in isolation. As a result, he was an effective sparkplug off the bench. Whether it's acrobatic shots in traffic or shaking his defenders loose, Clarkson is easily a walking bucket.

9. Tracy McGrady

There's no question that when healthy, Tracy McGrady is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. In fact, this is a player that once dropped 13 points in 33 seconds. As a talented scorer, T-Mac had the ability to score, even when defenders were right up in his grill. Combine his handles with his accurate shooting, it's no wonder T-Mac became a seven-time NBA All-Star.

Chris Paul is considered as the Point God for a reason. There's no question that CP3 owns a wide array of tricks that made him one of the best facilitators of the game.

While CP3 can score when asked to, not a lot of players in the NBA can match his handles and passing. When he's feeling it, CP3 can pretty much do whatever he wants. And even he's currently facing Father Time, CP3 is aging like fine wine and should do wonders for Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

7. Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon ushered in the era of big men who possessed a polished footwork. Highlighted by Olajuwon's signature Dream Shake, the two-time NBA Finals MVP dominated the NBA with his deep bag at the post. Although it wasn't a showcase of power and strength, Olajuwon's moves were effective because they were finesse at its best.

With an insane work ethic, Kobe Bryant was always looking to get better as a basketball player. And to be a consistently effective scorer, the Black Mamba was always honing his craft.

In fact, Bryant often brought out a bag of tricks every time he needed to dust off his defenders, especially during the clutch and championship games. It's easy to see why he's regarded as one of the GOATs.

Speaking of GOATs, before Kobe Bryant, there was Michael Jordan. Jordan brought some excitement into the NBA thanks to his crazy athleticism combined with his acrobatic moves in the air, polished footwork, and out-of-this-world handles. Combine Jordan's unmatched skills with two three-peats, those are strong cases to regard him as the GOAT.

4. Joe Johnson

Joe Johnson was built different. He was nicknamed Iso Joe for a reason. Johnson ultimately thrived in isolation plays thanks to his crazy bag of tricks. As a result, Johnson shot his way to seven NBA All-Star Game appearances. Furthermore, Johnson even extended his career by showcasing his wares in the BIG3 basketball league, where isolation plays are more rampant.

3. Jamal Crawford

When it came to ball handling, there wasn't a lot quite like Jamal Crawford. Although Crawford often came off the bench, he was still named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year three times in his NBA career. Moreover, NBA fans may see that his career is just filled with never-ending highlight reels related to his deep bag of tricks that ended up breaking his defenders' ankles.

2. Allen Iverson

As the player who founded the Killer Crossover, Allen Iverson tormented many players with his elite ball handling. As a result, this often led to buckets for AI. In fact, he was even named the 2000-2001 NBA MVP. Iverson's moves cemented his legacy, making him one of the most influential basketball players in NBA history.

But among the NBA players in history, NBA champion Kyrie Irving is in a class of his own. Whether from the post or one-on-one, Irving has whatever it takes to make some magic whenever he has the rock. From acrobatic layups to emphatic ankle breakers, Irving is capable of doing it all. As a result, Irving is one of the best point guards in the league today.