By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Published 14 hours ago



It has been almost a month since the season began and yet the Utah Jazz still continue to surprise people with just how well they’ve played to begin the year. After trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the offseason, the Jazz were expected to bottom out in pursuit of Victor Wembanyama, but Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen have other ideas, as they continue to set the NBA on fire with one solid performance after another.

The Jazz beat the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, 125-119, to move to 10-3 – the best record in the ever-competitive Western Conference. Markkanen, in particular, stayed hot, tallying 32 points on 9-18 shooting from the field to pace the Jazz in scoring. The Hawks did their best to give the conference leaders a contest, but the Jazz recovered in the end to claim their fourth straight victory.

With the way things are going for Utah, they may never lose a game again. At least that’s what Jordan Clarkson thinks, as he joked around on Twitter that, of all the teams that could beat the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors’ record of 73 wins, why couldn’t it be them?

“79-3?? maybe?? hahaha night yall, love yall 🖤,” Clarkson wrote.

While no one had the Jazz going 10-3 to begin the season on their bingo cards, it’s not difficult to envision them sustaining this level of play, especially if Lauri Markkanen proves that his early season outbursts become the norm rather than an outlier. Jordan Clarkson’s move to the starting lineup has proven to be beneficial as well, with the 6’4 guard averaging a career-high 5.2 dimes per game.

Simply put, the Jazz’ offense is elite. The ball pops around all over the place with every man on the team hell-bent on playing for each other, while they have also been one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league, leading the NBA with 196 triples as a team. And it shows in their offensive metrics – the Jazz rank third in the NBA in points scored per 100 possessions, while their defense hasn’t been too shabby either, ranking within the top 10 in the season’s infancy. These are good signs that the Jazz aren’t a fluke.

Sure, this elite stretch of basketball could perhaps make the idea of Victor Wembanyama in a Jazz uniform an impossible one to come to fruition, but at the end of the day, winning basketball games is the goal and the Jazz are doing that at a much better clip than almost every other team in the league at the moment.