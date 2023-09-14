With the 2023-24 NBA season rapidly approaching, many NBA players are getting in the gym and preparing for a new season. Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson did just that this week as he was filmed working out with NBA trainer Chris Brickley. Clarkson is coming a very strong showing at the FIBA World Cup with The Philippines. The Utah Jazz missed the playoffs last season after a surprising start to the year. If they want to get back to the playoffs, they'll need a strong season from Clarkson.

Jordan Clarkson is entering his fourth season with the Jazz. He was originally drafted by the Washington Wizards with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Clarkson was traded to the Jazz by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2019-20 season.

A perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate, Clarkson moved into a full-time starting role last season. He suited up in 61 games for the Jazz and played 32.6 minutes per game, the most amount of minutes he's played in his career.

He averaged a career-high 20.8 points per game, 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists with splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the field, 33.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Clarkson has been a double-digit scorer for every season of his NBA career.

Clarkson played three and a half seasons for the Lakers before they traded him to the Cavaliers. Clarkson was second on the team in scoring last season off the bench. He was the 2020-21 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.