Lauri Markkanen has been playing out of his mind this year for the Utah Jazz. It goes without saying that he’s firmly established himself as one of the most important players on the roster and that it’s no surprise that the Jazz struggle whenever the 7-foot power forward is sidelined with injury. Fortunately for Utah, this won’t be the case on Wednesday when they take on a shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers side.

Lauri Markkanen injury status vs. Clippers

The good news for the Jazz is that Markkanen has officially been tagged as available for Wednesday’s bout. Lauri returns to action after a two-game layoff due to a left hip contusion. This is obviously a welcome development for Utah, especially considering the fact that Markkanen was initially listed as questionable for the Clippers game.

For what it’s worth, the Jazz went 1-1 in the two games that Markkanen was out. Both games were decided by a margin of just one point, which just goes to show that this team is indeed the real deal — even without Markkanen in the mix. They lost a close one against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday followed by a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, so it’s not as if they went up against less formidable teams either.

While the Jazz will pretty much be at full strength on Wednesday (save for Kelly Olynyk who’s still out with an ankle sprain), the Clippers, on the other hand, will be decimated with injuries. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and John Wall are all set to sit out the game along with Luke Kennard. Starting center Ivica Zubac is also questionable with a left knee issue.