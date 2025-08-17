The Seattle Seahawks kicked off their 2025 preseason with a hard-fought tie against the Las Vegas Raiders, a game that offered less clarity on the outcome but plenty of opportunity for young players fighting to make the roster. Amid the back-and-forth action, two Seahawks roster hopefuls stood out by elevating their game and demonstrating why they deserve a serious look from the coaching staff. Running back George Holani made plays, and quarterback Jalen Milroe turned heads with their impactful performances, showing traits that suggest they could contribute to Seattle’s success this season.

George Holani: Showcasing Explosiveness and Consistency

George Holani entered the 2025 preseason with the challenge of carving out a distinct role in one of the NFL’s most competitive running back rooms. Facing stiff competition—but also a committed coaching staff eager to emphasize the ground game—Holani’s opportunity came in the first and second preseason games, especially the tie against the Raiders, where he displayed a blend of speed, vision, and toughness.

BIG run early by former BSU RB George Holani! pic.twitter.com/2AMrRsXtIB — Bronco Bleymaier (@BroncoBleymaier) August 8, 2025

Holani’s highlights included multiple explosive runs, most notably a blistering 30-yard burst downfield where he evaded defenders and sprinted into open space, proving he has the speed to break big plays at the NFL level. His stat line against the Raiders was solid, finishing with seven carries for 61 yards, an impressive 8.7 yards per carry average. Beyond his rushing, Holani contributed as a willing blocker and even made a key tackle on special teams, showcasing versatility and commitment to the all-around team effort.

Observers have noted that Holani’s consistency and ability to perform every time he touches the ball set him apart from others in the crowded backfield. His explosiveness and football IQ give Seattle valuable offensive balance — a threat to keep defenses honest and open up the passing game. The Seahawks have emphasized a strong running game identity this preseason, and Holani’s standout efforts have solidified himself as a key piece in the mix moving forward.

Jalen Milroe: Poised QB with Playmaking Upside

Jalen Milroe, entering his rookie year, made his presence known in the preseason tie, demonstrating the development that earned him a third-round pick and raising his stock in Seattle’s quarterback competition. Milroe’s showing was characterized by his poise, accuracy, and ability to make plays both in and outside the pocket, a necessary skill set given Seattle’s complex offensive schemes and evolving receiving corps.

jalen milroe will be the best QB from the 2025 draft. pic.twitter.com/1pINSvzZLE — yaylads (@yaylads) August 8, 2025

Milroe’s leadership was evident as he moved the offense efficiently, delivering crisp passes and managing the game calmly despite pressure. His mobility came into play as he scrambled to extend plays, demonstrating the dual-threat capability the Seahawks covet. Though not every throw connected cleanly, Milroe’s awareness and willingness to take calculated risks bode well for his future in the Seahawks offense.

His rapport with young receivers and tight ends, coupled with a solid command of the playbook, make Milroe a promising asset as Seattle evaluates its quarterback depth behind starter Drew Lock. Coaches were pleased with Milroe’s growth in reading defenses and his improved footwork, which enhances his ability to stay upright and complete throws under duress.

Preseason games often come with a mix of unpredictability and limited sample sizes, but the performances of Holani and Milroe stand out for their consistency and flashes of growth. Seahawks fans and coaches alike crave reliable contributors who can help the team push toward playoff contention. While the tie against the Raiders might not have been thrilling in the win column, it offered a necessary platform for these hopefuls to underscore their value to the roster.

Seattle’s backfield already boasts talent, but Holani’s ability to surge in critical moments on offense and special teams highlights why he could carve a long-term role as a change-of-pace or even feature back. Meanwhile, Milroe’s steady progress and increasing comfort navigating NFL defenses mean he’s rising as a potential quarterback option that Seattle can trust down the road or in emergency situations.

The Seahawks have multiple preseason games left to evaluate their roster hopefuls, making every snap crucial. Holani will need to maintain his explosive rushing and continue to contribute on special teams, areas where depth is vital for a playoff push. Milroe will be expected to refine his timing, decision-making, and durability under more extended game action as he careers toward a potential backup role.

Their performances against the Raiders hint at the kind of impact Seattle hopes to get from its developing players—efficiency, playmaking, and character. If they can build on these efforts and stay healthy, George Holani and Jalen Milroe could become essential contributors to Seattle’s 2025 campaign, providing the team with the much-needed depth and competitive edge to navigate what promises to be a demanding NFL season.