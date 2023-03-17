Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Despite falling off their hot start to the 2022-23 campaign, this season has still been a huge success for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Many expected the Jazz to roll over and punt the season to gain the best odds of drafting Victor Wembanyama; instead, Markkanen turned into a bonafide offensive star, earning his first All-Star selection in the process — as a starter, no less.

There have been plenty of factors leading to Markkanen’s star turn for the Jazz. But one of the most underrated factors that has driven his breakout campaign has been his ability to shake off poor performances by focusing on what truly matters in his life — his family, which includes his wife and their two young sons.

“[When] I have a bad game, it’s a bad day at work. I close the locker room door and go play hide and seek with my son,” Markkanen said in an appearance on The Draymond Green Show. “That really helped my basketball career, kind of enjoying the basketball and whatever happens, good or bad, I go home and it doesn’t matter anymore.”

"Whatever happens, good or bad, I go home and it doesn't matter anymore" —@MarkkanenLauri speaks with @Money23Green about life as a family man in the NBA

Talent has never been the question for Lauri Markkanen even after his averages fell off during the latter part of his stint with the Chicago Bulls. Instead, the Jazz star had his fair share of troubles navigating the different transitions he has had to endure around 2019, which was when his first son was born. Markkanen also told Green that the transition from playing basketball for fun to playing the sport for a living was a more difficult one than many think.

This isn’t the first time that the Jazz star has detailed the change in his mindset that spurred his career to newfound heights. Back in November 2022, the Finnisher revealed that he had been overthinking his shots before; he let his misses get to his head, which then created a mental hurdle which hampered his performances.

It truly is great that Markkanen is able to see a bigger picture beyond basketball. After all, life goes way beyond than what one does for a living. And the Jazz forward is a testament to that fact as he continues to give it his all for his loving family.