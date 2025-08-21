The New England Patriots are one of the more hyped up teams in the league right now, as expectations are high for quarterback Drake Maye with Mike Vrabel stepping in as head coach. However, the wide receiver room is a question mark as the offense may take some time to mesh in the regular season. The good news is, it sounds like Stefon Diggs is consistently building chemistry with Maye.

Reports indicate that Diggs, who is 31 years old, is getting more involved with the quarterbacks in practice, according to Insider Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. As Stefon Diggs works his way back from a knee injury, he aims to play a vital role in the Patriots' offense in the 2025-26 campaign.

“In two joint practices in Minnesota, with Maye dropping back to pass 48 times in 11-on-11 periods, Diggs was targeted just three times. On Tuesday, though, he was targeted the same number of times by Maye in 26 dropbacks.

“He was more involved, catching a pair of passes in the short-to-intermediate area, and being targeted deep down the field on an incompletion when he couldn't shake Carlton Davis. Diggs also made a catch on a deeper crossing route from backup Joshua Dobbs. Perhaps, with the season more than two weeks away, Diggs is ready to ramp things up.

Article Continues Below

Stefon Diggs is in line to be the No. 1 pass option for the 22-year-old quarterback. The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has been a top target throughout most of his career, and that was especially true during his time with the Buffalo Bills. He expects to maintain that role in New England.

The 2024-25 season was a frustrating one for Diggs, as he only played in eight games before sustaining a season-ending knee injury. Despite that, he was well on pace to have a solid year with the Houston Texans, as he recorded 47 receptions, 496 receiving yards, and three touchdowns with CJ Stroud throwing him the ball.

If Diggs can stay healthy, then he could have a huge season in New England. Especially if Drake Maye truly breaks out as a franchise quarterback. We'll see Stefon Diggs and the Patriots in action on September 7 in a Week 1 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.