The New York Giants made some big moves at the quarterback position this offseason. Brian Dabboll and the front office brought in former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson to replace Daniel Jones. The Giants also drafted Jaxson Dart in the NFL Draft. However, New York is rolling with Wilson to start the season. He, for one, is excited to get going with Malik Nabers.

Nabers exploded during his rookie season after New York drafted the LSU star. Despite playing as part of one of the league's worst offenses, the rookie receiver had an excellent season. Now that he has Wilson behind center, the sky's the limit for Nabers in his sophomore season in the NFL. Wilson even named Nabers as a main reason he wanted to play for New York.

Wilson thanked Nabers on social media ahead of the Giants' preseason finale. Simply, he appreciates the fact that the young receiver helped re-ignite his fire.

“Thank you for the fuel,” Wilson said about Nabers' motivation.

Article Continues Below

While Dart has impressed throughout the preseason, Dabboll is rolling with his veteran. Wilson played well last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he is still looking for a long-term home after leaving the Seattle Seahawks. If he and Nabers can take their preseason success and translate it into the regular season, he could stick around in New York for a while.

The Giants are in a very competitive division in the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders both made the NFC Championship last season. After winning that game, the Eagles walked away with the Super Bowl. Even the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for a bounce back season with a healthy Dak Prescott under center.

Despite the competition around him, Wilson is confident heading into the season. Nabers is a big reason why. If the season goes well, Nabers might go down as the best receiver the veteran has ever played with. Their partnership has grown a lot since Wilson joined the team, and he is happy to play with a teammate that inspires him to compete.